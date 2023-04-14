16-year-old boy shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the upper body and killed Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The 16-year-old was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.