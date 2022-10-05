Average rent prices in Philadelphia went up over past year, Rent.com data shows

Average rents in Philadelphia up from year ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Average rents in Philadelphia are up from a year ago. They're up as much as 21% for a one-bedroom apartment, according to data from Rent.com.

An average one bedroom is rented for more than $2,000 a month.

A two bedroom is up 8%, to more than $2,100.

Studio apartment rents increased by 7%.

The exception is three-bedrooms. They are down 7%, to an average of $2,175.