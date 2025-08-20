Delaware native Aubrey Plaza wears "Philly is a women's sports town" shirt at a WNBA game in Brooklyn

Fans see WNBA finally expanding to Philadelphia as "huge deal"

Actor Aubrey Plaza wore a shirt that says "Philly is a women's sports town" at a WNBA game in Brooklyn. The shirt, which she got from her sister, was designed by two local organizations, and proceeds from its sale support a women's sports bar planned for Philadelphia.

Plaza, a Delaware native, was spotted wearing the shirt at the Minnesota Lynx-New York Liberty game at the Barclays Center Tuesday night. The gray and orange shirt also says "Est. 2030," a reference to Philadelphia getting its own WNBA team in five years.

The announcement of the new women's basketball team, owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Sixers, and Comcast Spectacor, came a few months after HBSE and Comcast announced a new shared arena for the Sixers and the Flyers set to open in South Philly 2031.

Actor Aubrey Plaza attends the game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Aug.19, 2025, in Brooklyn. Getty Images

Sales of the shirt support Watch Party PHL, a group that is working to open a women's sports bar in Philadelphia.

In a press release, Watch Party PHL said Plaza got the shirt from founder Jen Leary, who recently met up with Plaza's sister, Natalie Plaza, for coffee. Natalie Plaza liked Leary's shirt and mentioned her sister's plans to attend the Lynx-Liberty game, and Leary took the shirt off and gave it to Natalie to give to Aubrey.

The shirt was codesigned with Go Hamm, a women's sports brand based in Philadelphia that is selling the shirt on its website, according to the press release.

Watch Party PHL posted a warning about knockoff versions of the shirt on social media.

Watch Party PHL also said on Instagram that the Plaza sisters have been "big advocates for bringing a WNBA team to Philly." Aubrey Plaza attended the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.