Philadelphia family grieving loss of Navy officer, now being remembered for giving the gift of life

Philadelphia family grieves the loss of their Navy man now remembered for giving the gift of life

On Memorial Day, the nation pauses to honor military members who died in service.

A Philadelphia family is grieving the loss of their beloved Navy officer, Ronald Shousky, who's now being remembered for giving the gift of life.

Opening her husband's journal, Brooke Lyons finds comfort reading his words. Enlisted in the Navy, Shousky always found time for his journal.

He and Lyons were married two years ago, and they moved to Japan for his first tour of duty.

"He was homesick, so we planned a surprise visit home," she said.

But the family reunion never happened.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ron Shousky was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September, the night before he was going to see his parents in Bridesburg.

"It's hard," said Ron's mother, Lisa Shousky.

The heartbreak of losing their oldest son will never go away.

"He was kind of our go-to for everybody in the family," she said.

That spirit continues in a new way. Ron Shousky was an organ donor and saved six other lives.

"And I would love to meet them, you know, just because they have a piece of him, so that's just amazing," said Lyons.

Family and friends joined the Gift of Life's Donor Dash. Now they're facing another big milestone. Memorial Day, when military members are honored.

"It's going to be insanely hard, but nothing makes me feel better than honoring him. So, I will just keep doing that," said Lyons.

His nickname was Batman. They have those reminders everywhere now.

"He was just here to make this world a better place," said Lyons.

Now his family is dedicated to remembering and honoring the sailor gone too soon, who gave the gift of life.