Person dies after tree falls on car in Aston, Pennsylvania: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after a tree fell on their car in Aston, Delaware County, on Wednesday night, a source said.

The tree fell on the car at around 6:30 p.m. at Pennell and Mt. Alverno roads. The identity of the person who died isn't known at this time.

Heavy rain and wind hit the Philly region on Wednesday, but some relief is on the way.

Earlier on Monday, an 82-year-old woman died after a tree hit her car in Collegeville, Montgomery County.