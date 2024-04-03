Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dies after tree falls on car in Aston, Pennsylvania: source

By Tom Ignudo, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after a tree fell on their car in Aston, Delaware County, on Wednesday night, a source said. 

The tree fell on the car at around 6:30 p.m. at Pennell and Mt. Alverno roads. The identity of the person who died isn't known at this time. 

aston-tree-on-car-frame-920.jpg

Heavy rain and wind hit the Philly region on Wednesday, but some relief is on the way. 

Earlier on Monday, an 82-year-old woman died after a tree hit her car in Collegeville, Montgomery County. 

First published on April 3, 2024 / 11:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.