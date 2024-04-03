82-year-old woman dies after tree hits her car in Collegeville, Pennsylvania: police

82-year-old woman dies after tree uproots, hits her car during storm in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An 82-year-old woman died after a tree uprooted and crashed into her car in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, police said.

Mary Baker was in a car waiting at an intersection when the tree fell. She was taken to Phoenixville Hospital, where she died, Collegeville police said.

The region has been saturated with rain this week, with about 1.37 inches falling Tuesday and more coming down on Wednesday.

Residents said the area used to be a pond and water frequently pools there in heavy rain, causing trees to fall or become unsteady. Crews cut down another tree near the intersection.

Neighbors said they are concerned about the danger of other incidents like this if the rainy weather continues.

There were at least 13 traffic incidents related to weather on Wednesday in Montgomery County.