New Jersey filmmakers putting a modern spin on old-school martial arts movies

New Jersey filmmaking duo's take on martial arts movies a blend of tradition and innovation

In Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a filmmaking duo is taking a fresh look at old-school martial arts classics and proving you don't have to be in Hollywood to chase your dreams.

Joey Min is the founder of Art School Dropouts, a short film production company that's quietly built a cult following on YouTube for the past decade.

Alongside his creative partner Stephanie Pham, the two have blended their real-life martial arts backgrounds with a deep love for action cinema. "The old school '80s, '90s action Hong Kong action films with Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Samwell Hung – just to kind of be reminded that martial arts can be fun," said Pham, who's been practicing Taekwondo since she was 7.

Their films are equal parts tribute and innovation, respecting the traditions of martial arts while infusing modern storytelling, gaming aesthetics, and humor.

"What we were instilled in with martial arts and the movies that we watched growing up, I think it's the love that keeps it going," said Min.

Their latest project, Player Agency, is a virtual reality-inspired action film that unfolds like a video game. With dynamic fight scenes, clever edits, and a hint of retro nostalgia, it's their most ambitious project yet.

"In this world, we kind of focus on the realism of everything," said Min. "Sometimes that slapstick... let's you enjoy the action for what it is," said Min.

For the last 10 years, Art School Dropouts has quietly produced dozens of short films, earning collaborations with big names, including action legend Michael Jai White, while maintaining complete creative control over their work.

Their story is one of perseverance, creativity, and staying true to your voice, whether you're filming in a studio or a South Jersey backyard.