2 arrested in connection with armored truck robberies in and around Philadelphia, FBI says

Two men were arrested in connection with armored truck robberies or attempted robberies that happened in and around Philadelphia in July, August and October this year, an FBI Philadelphia special agent announced.

The FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in charge Wayne A. Jacobs said in a news release on Friday that Dante Shackleford, 26, faces charges in four armored truck robberies or attempted robberies and Mujahid Davis, 24, faces charges in one attempted armored truck robbery.

The indictment states that Shackleford and Davis were both charged with four counts of robbery and attempted robbery, one count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The indictment revealed details about the four incidents. All the incidents involved a Brink's armored truck.

According to the indictment, the first incident was on or around July 15. The indictment said Shackleford and others attempted to take money in the custody of Brink's U.S. employee who was making a delivery. The attempted robbery happened in Northeast Philly on Castor Avenue.

The second incident was also another attempted robbery of a Brinks employee on July 22. The indictment states that Shackleford, again with others, tried to steal money by showing off a firearm.

On or around Aug. 12, in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, the indictment said that Shackleford and others robbed a Brinks truck employee of about $119,100. This Brinks truck robbery occurred outside an H Mart in a shopping center at West Cheltenham Avenue and Old York Road. Cheltenham Police said in August that two suspects approached the truck's driver — one with a rifle, another with a handgun — and ordered a woman to hand over her firearm.

The most recent crime happened on or around Oct. 3 in the Philadelphia area, according to the indictment. Similar to the other three incidents, Shackleford and now Davis and others tried to rob a Brinks employee, the indictment continues.

"The swift arrests in this case are a testament to the strength of the partnerships that define the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force," said Jacobs in the news release. "I commend the women and men of this task force for their determination and diligence in the pursuit of public safety. Their work exemplifies our unwavering commitment to protecting our community from violent crime."

The armored truck robberies are part of the FBI's Operation Summer Heat initiative and FBI Philadelphia said there were over 8,000 arrests across the country in relation to the initiative.