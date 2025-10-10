Army-Navy Cup game draws hundreds to Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania ahead of Navy's 250th birthday

The annual Army-Navy Cup game was held at Subaru Park in Chester Friday night.

Hundreds of fans packed the stadium to watch the game that included a double header of both men's and women's soccer teams for the first time in the event's history.

Benjamin Swan attended the game to watch his daughter, who plays for the Navy.

"It's a real special thing to come here. First of all. All these kids are just such great kids, honoring America, playing for their team, playing for their country, I couldn't be prouder," he said.

Mary Beth Kruszewski and her family attended the game for the first time. They were there to support their son, who is in the Navy.

Kruszewski said it was also great to get a chance to see the women take the field.

"It's been amazing," she said. "I love how amazing that these females went out there and they put their all out there. That's not just on the soccer field. These girls do that in everyday life."

The game also comes on the heels of the Navy's 250th birthday.

People at the game said it was an honor not only to be there to support the teams, but also for all of the men and women who continue to serve.

"We are honored to be part of it. The kids are special, and we are having a blast. The girls get to see the guys, and the guys get to see the girls. And it's in front of the Navy's birthday. It's a great deal," Swan said.

The game was among the many events happening all week in the Philadelphia area, celebrating the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th birthdays.

The Navy's birthday is on Monday, Oct. 13, and events will continue this weekend and next week.