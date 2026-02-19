2 men arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $11K worth of merch from Lululemon in Ardmore, police say

Two Philadelphia men were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $11,000 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Ardmore earlier this year.

Quran Harmon and James Jordan were arrested and are facing burglary and theft charges, the Lower Merion Police Department announced Thursday.

Police said Harmon, 23, and Jordan, 49, were captured on surveillance video breaking into the Lululemon store on Suburban Square shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026.

Investigators allege the men used sledgehammers to break the store's front door, steal almost $11,000 worth of merchandise and then use a U-Haul pickup truck to escape.

The two suspects were allegedly involved in a similar burglary at a Famous Footwear in Philadelphia the night before, police said.

Lower Merion and Philadelphia police executed a search warrant on Jan. 11 at a home in the city, where police said merchandise from both burglaries was recovered.

Harmon turned himself in to Lower Merion police on Jan. 29, according to police.

Jordan was arrested by Upper Moreland police on Feb. 6 during a separate incident.

Police said the suspects are being held on charges and are awaiting preliminary hearings.