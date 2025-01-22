Archbishop Nelson Perez has a plan to bring Catholics back to Archdiocese of Philadelphia

What is Philadelphia's archbishop's plan to get more Catholics back to church?

What is Philadelphia's archbishop's plan to get more Catholics back to church?

What is Philadelphia's archbishop's plan to get more Catholics back to church?

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is going on a listening tour next month. Church leaders will make dozens of stops in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The archdiocese is acknowledging serious problems and working to restructure how it reaches its people.

Officials hope to get people back to church, but a priest shortage is accelerating. Personnel forecasts show there won't be enough priests to staff all the parishes currently open in the archdiocese. Under Archbishop Nelson Perez's direction, church leaders are looking to make structural changes that will take some 10 years to implement fully.

"A lot has happened in 5 years"

Next month marks five years since Perez was appointed archbishop of Philadelphia.

"A lot has happened in five years," Perez said. "Time flies when you're having fun, and I'm really having fun."

Perez is sold on a message of hope. He is about to implement a rigorous plan to place the Roman Catholic archdiocese and its 1.2 million members on a more sustainable course, hoping to bring people back. Earlier this month, he released a pastoral letter announcing his plans to poll Catholics across the archdiocese.

"We're asking a different question," Perez said. "Where does the church need to be and how?"

Perez said he's looking to tap into people's hearts.

17% of Philadelphia Catholics attend mass every Sunday

In just a few weeks, the archbishop's staff will go out and listen to people like Mary Barry of Havertown.

"At my parish, there were always four priests at my church," Barry said. "And now I have one."

Barry and her husband are active members of Annunciation Parish. She is one of the 17% of Philadelphia Catholics who attend Mass on Sundays.

"It's abysmal," she said. "It's a really low number, and it would be easy to feel helpless in the face of that number. But in my personal experience, I don't think it reflects the depth and commitment of the people in the pews."

Perez and his team want to reach those no longer coming to church, mindful that many were turned away after the priest sex scandal.

The scandal occurred almost 25 years ago. Perez believes some have moved on but admits others are still healing.

"Some have, I think. And some are struggling," Perez said. "And we want to meet them."

Number of priests in Archdiocese of Philadelphia falls

The number of priests has fallen dramatically. The archdiocese told CBS News Philadelphia that in 2021, there were 744 priests. This year, the number is 693. Compare that to 25 years ago, when there were 1,222 priests in 2000.

The archdiocese plans to create 50 missionary hubs across its five counties to address shortages and pool talent and resources among neighboring parishes. Leaders want input from parishioners on how to do this.

Perez has said he doesn't want to close churches and parishes.

"That was the second question asked of me at the press conference five years ago, 'Are you going to close churches?'" Perez said.

The archbishop said his response at the time was he didn't come here to close churches.

"My response was hopefully to make the church grow. Could that involve change? Yeah," he said. "That's life. But that's not what gets me up in the morning. What gets me up in the morning is not about closing churches. I'd like to open more."

How the archdiocee is trying to solve the priest shortage

But without enough priests, the church will now turn to its parishioners. It's a newer idea in Philadelphia.

At Saint Laurence in Upper Darby, Henry Aquino is already part of this newer model. He helps manage the parish, taking pressure off the pastor and an assistant pastor.

"It is sad to see," Aquino said. "But I see it as an opportunity for lay people to really step up and to lead the church where we need to be."

Barry is also taking on more responsibility.

"My husband and I are unpaid leaders, volunteers who run things at the parish," she said.

The archbishop disagreed that the priest shortage was a crisis. Instead, he called it a new opportunity.

"Our laity, religious and permanent deacons have so many gifts and so much to give," Perez said, "and we have to tap that."

Archbishop Perez optimistic about church's future in Philadelphia

On his tour of hope, despite shortages, attendance problems and change, his vision is optimistic compared to another game in town.

"I was at the Linc on [Jan. 12]," Perez said. "Go Eagles."

Perez said he'd love to see those types of crowds in his churches, which is a difficult task.

"That's all right. I believe a dead man rose to life, right?" Perez said. "That's the nature of Christian hope, always looking at what is possible."

The church says its missionary hubs will become part of the landscape in 10 years, but the plan extends to 20 years.

Costs, it says, will be covered by private philanthropic funding. The archdiocese has set up a website to share more information.