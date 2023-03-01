2 men found with guns near 2020 vote count in Philadelphia to be sentenced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men convicted of bringing weapons near the 2020 presidential vote count in Philadelphia learn their punishment Wednesday.

Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were found guilty of two gun charges for bringing guns near the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the 2020 presidential election vote count.

The men were arrested on Nov. 5, 2020. Officials say they were driving a hummer packed with guns up from their homes in Virginia as votes were still being counted.

According to prosecutors, their Hummer was loaded with an AR-15-style rifle, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and other weapons as the two expressed their support for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the race against eventual winner Joe Biden.

Since then, LaMotta has been federally charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while Macias' presence at the capitol that day has also been documented.

Both men were cleared of election interference and hindering the performance of duty.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is scheduled to speak in response to the sentencing later Wednesday.