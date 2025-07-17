Philadelphia's Angelo's Pizzeria is opening a new location in New Jersey

Angelo's Pizzeria is opening a new location in West Collingswood Heights, New Jersey, as the popular South Philadelphia shop known for its cheesesteaks and pizza continues to expand.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Angelo's wrote that it's buying Di'Nics Roast Pork & Beef on Black Horse Pike, which isn't far from the Walt Whitman Bridge. The post said the location in West Collingswood Heights will have a full menu like the location at 9th and Fitzwater streets, and it will have dine-in seating.

"Lots of renovations to do before we are up and running but we're excited to get started," Angelo's wrote on Instagram.

Before opening the Philadelphia location in 2019, Angelo's had a shop in Haddonfield, New Jersey, on Haddon Avenue.

Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's, said on Instagram that the New Jersey location will be open seven days a week and hopefully be open for breakfast. He didn't provide a timetable for when the store on Black Horse Pike will open.

"People ask why I do it, I don't really wanna answer that, but I will — because I want to," DiGiampietro said. "And I got people that have been loyal to me that are stuck at 9th Street who want to grow and move, and this is an opportunity to put people in places and give them fun stuff to do."

The New Jersey location is the latest expansion for Angelo's.

DiGiampietro partnered with actor Bradley Cooper and opened Danny & Coop's, a cheesesteak shop in New York City.

DiGiampietro also said that he plans to open an Angelo's location in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, where the shop already bakes bread at the location of the former Conshohocken Italian Bakery.