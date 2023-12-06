Watch CBS News
Bradley Cooper, Danny DiGiampietro of Angelo's Pizzeria team up to serve cheesesteaks in NYC

By Tom Ignudo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

NEW YORK (CBS) -- Bradley Cooper knows a thing or two about cheesesteaks from growing up in Montgomery County.

Now, it appears the "Silver Linings Playbook" the actor is getting in on the cheesesteak business.

Cooper teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, to serve up cheesesteaks from a food truck in New York City at West Third Street near Sixth Avenue on Wednesday. 

"He's a natural," DiGiampietro said of Cooper as he cooked a cheesesteak. 

The two are calling the truck "Danny & Coop's" and all the proceeds went to charity. 

The two will also be serving cheesesteaks on Thursday.  

First published on December 6, 2023 / 8:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

