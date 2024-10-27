Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in Montgomery County

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

Montgomery County's popular Conshohocken Italian Bakery closed its doors for good Sunday after serving up fresh bread, sweet treats and tomato pies for more than 50 years.

On Oct. 10, Conshohocken Italian Bakery's owners shared that "personal reasons" led to the decision to close the bakery. "It is now time for us as a family to be together," their post said. "We've given you our best, and we hope it was good enough to keep those reminiscent anecdotes of Conshohocken Italian Bakery in your lives and to tell those stories of what once was, as we will continue to cherish the many memories you have given us."

The bakery first opened in the Borough of Conshohocken in March 1973 and has been known for its fresh Italian breads and signature tomato pies. In 2023, the bakery even created pies featuring Romano cheese images of Philadelphia Eagles players, including Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and A.J. Brown.

"It's a lot of emotions," Gina Gambone, who worked in business operations for the bakery, said. "It's surreal, it's bittersweet, it's sad, it's happy. We've been getting customers in we haven't seen for a long time, and it's overwhelming."