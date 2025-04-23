South Philadelphia neighbors raise concerns as Angelo's Pizzeria surges in popularity, bringing crowds to area

People come from near and far for a bite to eat from Angelo's Pizzeria at 9th and Fitzwater streets in South Philadelphia.

"We came from New York ... we're definitely coming in for Angelo's, that's for sure," one customer said.

The pizza and cheesesteaks have become social media sensations, drawing big crowds.

Lines can stretch for blocks, with customers often standing for more than an hour to order from the takeout-only shop, which is open just eight hours a day, five days a week.

Customers hang around after getting their orders, eating on neighbors' stoops and sometimes leaving trash. Parked cars sometimes block the streets.

The rising popularity has stirred tension in Bella Vista.

"I have people who camp out on my steps and eat and leave trash. And then the car doors are open … It's a two-hour wait, so they sit in their cars for two hours and wait, with music blasting," one person who lives nearby said.

On Wednesday evening, Councilmember Mark Squilla hosted a community meeting to open a dialogue between residents and attorneys representing Angelo's owner Danny DiGiampietro.

"He was born here. He's a member of the community," attorney Peter Kelsen said. "He is not the kind of person that's going to be disrespectful of his neighborhood."

Kelsen said the owner has taken steps to ease tensions, including asking patrons not to loiter, partnering with the city to install traffic-calming barriers, adding more trash cans and applying for a designated loading zone.

But many residents remain unconvinced.

"You're a thorn in the side and a constant nuisance," one person said during the meeting. "I want to be able to walk out of my front door and not have to shoo people off my step."

Still, most customers stand by the restaurant.

"I don't think this is a downfall here," one said. "I think this is a staple in the neighborhood."

"There might be some growing pains now, but I would hope that overall it would be a very good symbiotic relationship between them and the community," another person picking up food said.