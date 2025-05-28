Andre Gordon Jr., man charged with killing 3 family members in Pennsylvania, sentenced to 3 life terms

Andre Gordon Jr., the man charged with killing three family members in 2024, entered guilty pleas to three counts of first-degree murder and other offenses at the Bucks County Justice Center on Wednesday.

Gordon was then sentenced to three life terms in prison, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said.

Along with the three first-degree murder charges, Gordon was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in connection with the shootings and carjackings that happened last year.

Gordon killed his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, after carjacking someone in Trenton, New Jersey, and driving to his family's Levittown home in March 2024, officials said.

"The evidence showed he was hunting in that home," Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Wednesday. "To know that a mom and her 13-year-old daughter were tucked behind the mom's first-floor office door, locked door, hoping and praying on the phone with 911, just praying for help."

According to court documents, Gordon said he went into another home nearby and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children, in front of their kids.

Officials said Gordon also bludgeoned Daniel's mother in the residence with an assault rifle, and she had to be taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for her injuries.

Gordon then carjacked another vehicle in a Dollar General parking lot in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and drove back to Trenton, officials said.

The shootings and carjackings led police on a manhunt in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and spurred shelter-in-place orders in Bucks County, along with the cancellation of the Falls Township St. Patrick's Parade.

Police found the vehicle that Gordon allegedly stole in Bucks County on Phillips Avenue in Trenton, where a standoff took place for nearly six hours on the day of the murders.

Gordon was arrested a couple of blocks from the home where police had believed Gordon was barricaded. He allegedly left the house before the standoff started and cut his hair in an attempt to conceal his appearance before he was found by police.

Schorn said last year she planned to pursue the death penalty for Gordon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.