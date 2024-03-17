Man suspected of killing 3 family members in Levittown charged for carjackings, gun violations in New Jersey

Man suspected of killing family in Levittown facing carjacking, gun charges in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting three family members in Levittown, Pennsylvania and carrying out two carjackings in Bucks County and Trenton is now facing a myriad of charges in New Jersey.

In a press release Sunday, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, along with New Jersey State Police, the Division of Criminal Justice, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, and the Trenton Police Department, announced that Andre Gordon Jr. has been charged with first-degree carjacking, third-degree receiving stolen property and multiple gun violations.

"The string of violent acts that took place yesterday, allegedly at the hands of a single armed individual, alarmed and terrorized communities in Bucks and Mercer counties," AG Platkin said in part in a statement. "I am grateful to all the brave law enforcement officers who mobilized in the face of grave danger and helped ensure this incident ended without further harm. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold the defendant accountable for his reprehensible actions."

The multi-state search for Andre Gordon Jr. began the morning of Saturday, March 16, when police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania said a suspect, later identified as Gordon, forced himself into a home on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown. Karen Gordon, 52, and Kera Gordon, 13, were fatally shot. Officials said Karen Gordon is Andre Gordon's stepmother and Kera Gordan is his sister.

Investigators said Gordon then moved on to a second home on Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where he's accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, who is the mother of Gordon's children.

According to Platkin, Gordon allegedly carjacked a vehicle from the parking lot of Donnelly Homes in Trenton around 8:40 a.m. before driving to Falls Township to carry out the shootings. He then carjacked another vehicle in Morrisville, Pennsylvania and drove back to Trenton, Platkin said.

The second stolen vehicle was located by police at a home on Phillips Avenue in Trenton, where a standoff took place for nearly six hours Saturday afternoon. Police said Gordon was eventually arrested a couple blocks from the home where law enforcement had believed Gordon was barricaded, but that he had left the house before the standoff began.

Gordon was located by officers on New York Avenue and is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.

Additional charges are pending in Bucks County.