Bucks County DA plans to seek death penalty for Andre Gordon Jr., suspect accused of killing 3 family members

FALLSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney is planning to pursue the death penalty in the case against Andre Gordon Jr. – the man they say slaughtered three family members.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, shackled and led by law enforcement through the rain, Gordon Jr. mumbled at reporter questions.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was taken inside a Bucks County District Court in Fallsington for his preliminary arraignment. Hours early, he waived extradition in front of a Mercer County, New Jersey judge.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, was taken inside a Bucks County District Court in Fallsington for his preliminary arraignment on Wednesday.

"We were all anxiously awaiting him in Bucks County's custody," Jennifer Schorn, Bucks County District Attorney, said.

Inside the Pennsylvania courtroom, Gordon Jr. answered most questions with "Yes, sir" before invoking his right to remain silent.

At one point, when the judge asked if he understood the reason for the hearing, he replied: "Not really."

"We have spoken consistently with the family and they're just simply remarkable people. I mean what they have endured — it's unimaginable," Schorn said. "I think that they're anxious to get the process on its way."

Judge John Galloway granted no contact orders for the surviving family members and a carjacking victim.

"The numbers are shocking given the two households, given the citizen who was just fixing his car on the side of the road, so as a precaution, we always want to make sure to protect our surviving victims as well," Schorn said.

Prosecutors allege Gordon Jr. killed his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, after carjacking someone in New Jersey and driving to his family's Levittown home.

Court documents detail he then went to another home nearby, and in front of his two children, killed their mother, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel. They also allege he injured Daniel's mother before carjacking a second person, this time in Bucks County, and drove to Trenton, New Jersey.

Gordon has been held in Mercer County since the March 16 slayings.

"The facts are horrific," Schorn said. "My heart goes out to the family members. It's just unimaginable."

Gordon Jr. will remain at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. His next hearing is set for April 16.