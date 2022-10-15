Eagles activate Andre Dillard off injured reserve ahead of Week 6 against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles activated backup tackle Andre Dillard off of injured reserve on Saturday ahead of Week 6's prime time showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Dillard, who hasn't played all season, suffered a a nondisplaced fracture in his foream before Week 1.

Eagles have activated T Andre Dillard from injured reserved, placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve, elevated S Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday's game and placed T Jarrid Williams to the practice squad injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/jWAm0MCvcZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2022

Dillard gives the Eagles some offensive line depth they haven't had in recent weeks.

Jordan Mailata suffered a shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 and didn't play last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

But, Mailata was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday, which means he should be good to go on Sunday against Dallas. And the Eagles will need it.

The Eagles' offensive line has a tough matchup against Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and the rest of the Cowboys' defense.

Dallas is ranked second in the league 20 sacks this season.