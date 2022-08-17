Watch CBS News
Amtrak rolls out new food options on Northeast Corridor trains

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Your next trip on Amtrak out of 30th Street Station could be a little bit tastier. Amtrak is introducing new menu items along the Northeast Corridor.

These new menu items include bacon cheese and egg bites, a vegan Asian noodle bowl, and fresh vegetable trays.

Amtrak has also dropped the price for sandwiches and salads on-board.

Those new menu items rolled out on train service on Wednesday. 

