Amtrak rolls out new food options on Northeast Corridor trains
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Your next trip on Amtrak out of 30th Street Station could be a little bit tastier. Amtrak is introducing new menu items along the Northeast Corridor.
These new menu items include bacon cheese and egg bites, a vegan Asian noodle bowl, and fresh vegetable trays.
Amtrak has also dropped the price for sandwiches and salads on-board.
Those new menu items rolled out on train service on Wednesday.
