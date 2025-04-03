Watch CBS News
Amtrak service suspended between Philadelphia, New York after person was fatally struck by train

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York has been temporarily stopped after a person was fatally struck by a train near Bristol Station in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. SEPTA service on the West Trenton line is also suspended until further notice. 

Amtrak said a "lengthy delay" is expected as multiple local municipalities are working in the area. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update as details become available," Amtrak said. "We appreciate your patience."

SEPTA said riders can find alternate service suggestions on its website

This is the second time this week that someone was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. On Wednesday, a person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Cornwells Heights station, which is also in Bucks County.

