The Bucks County coroner identified the victims as 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp.

Bucks County coroner identifies 3 family members killed by Amtrak train The Bucks County coroner identified the victims as 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On