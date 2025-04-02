Amtrak, SEPTA service suspended between Trenton, Philadelphia after pedestrian struck
Service is suspended on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and SEPTA's Trenton Regional Rail line after a person was struck, the transit agencies confirmed Wednesday.
Just after 12 p.m., Amtrak posted on X that there was a temporary hold on all Northeast Corridor service between Philadelphia and Trenton.
The person was struck near Cornwells Heights Station.
A SEPTA spokesperson says the person struck was killed.
There was no immediate estimate on when service would resume.
This is a developing story and will be updated.