Amtrak, SEPTA service suspended between Trenton, Philadelphia after pedestrian struck

Philadelphia hiring lifeguards, Street cleaning program underway and more headlines | Digital Brief

Service is suspended on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and SEPTA's Trenton Regional Rail line after a person was struck, the transit agencies confirmed Wednesday.

Just after 12 p.m., Amtrak posted on X that there was a temporary hold on all Northeast Corridor service between Philadelphia and Trenton.

The person was struck near Cornwells Heights Station.

A SEPTA spokesperson says the person struck was killed.

There was no immediate estimate on when service would resume.

This is a developing story and will be updated.