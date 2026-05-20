Senior living apartment building in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, evacuated due to power outage

A senior living apartment building in Mercer County, New Jersey, is being evacuated after losing power following an outage during an equipment test, according to Hamilton Township's mayor.

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin told CBS News Philadelphia that evacuations are underway at the Alvin E. Gershen Apartments at 1655 Klockner Rd. One of the buildings is currently without power.

Martin said residents can choose to stay at the building or move to a neighboring facility. He said some residents are being taken to the hospital for treatment or precautionary reasons.

Chopper 3 captured several ambulances and multiple utility trucks outside the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

The mayor said PSE&G workers are on scene working on the outage and they expect power to be back by early evening.

Elaine Hart, a resident at the apartments, said the building has 10 floors with 16 apartments on each floor.

"They went to my mom, and she said no," Hart said. "So, I went to my mom, and I said, 'Oh, yes, you are.' … Electric goes out on occasion, but you do have people on oxygen with walkers, with wheelchairs, and they can't go down the steps."

Hart said her mom is 96 and evacuated. She said her mom has been living in the complex for 20 years.

"She's a trooper," Hart said.

Hart said the township texted her and said power is expected back on around 4 p.m.

The evacuations come as New Jersey and the Philadelphia region are dealing with record-high temperatures.

"It's hot," Hart said. "It's going really hot."

According to the apartment complex's website, Alvin E. Gershen Apartments offer "affordable housing with modern facilities for senior citizens and young disabled persons."

This is a developing story and will be updated.