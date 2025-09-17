Saquon Barkley's brother, Ali Barkley, hopeful West Chester's Golden Rams have a strong season

West Chester football and RB Ali Barkley ready for a spirited start to the season

West Chester University's Golden Rams football team is flying high after opening their season with a win at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ram Country is off to a spirited start with fresh faces on the roster, a high-energy marching band, and a player carrying a last name Eagles fans will recognize: Barkley.

West Chester University is reimagining game day — turning the Golden Rams' home opener into a full-campus celebration that invites students, families, alumni, and neighbors to be part of the action.

And then there's a name that turns heads: Ali Barkley — the younger brother of Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

"We've always had a ball in our hands — backyard football," Ali said. "I get to talk to him, hang out, learn things from him, and bring it onto the field… he keeps giving me confidence day in and day out."

Barkley rushed for 56 yards on 12 attempts and scored a rushing touchdown in a close game with California University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 13.

The confidence is contagious in the running backs' room.

"2025–26, West Chester on top — we're going to bring the championship back home," said Jamir "Future" Robertson.

"Let's go get this W," he added.

Transfers and returners say the bond is building fast.

"I see them every day putting blood, sweat, and tears into the game," said Juke Peaker.

"Every day we are stacking days to become the best version of ourselves," said Khalil Owens.

It's not just football fueling the energy — it's the music.

The Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band will set the tone all weekend, from the pep rally to the halftime show. Dr. Adam Gamble, Director of Athletic Bands, and Dr. Chris Hanning, Dean of the Wells School of Music, say the goal is simple: turn game day into a shared experience.

The team charges through a spirit tunnel on the way to kickoff vs. Seton Hill, set for Saturday, Sept. 20.

Head Coach and players say they want fans to feel part of the family from the moment they arrive.

"They're great guys — love how they go about their work," said a coach on the sideline.

"Football is a fun sport — enjoy yourselves, bring your family and friends, and also watch us beat the other team," Peaker said with a smile.

Faith and focus are part of the program's DNA, too.

"Philippians 4:13 — I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," said Khalil Owens.

"I hope we finish strong and get better each week," added Ali Barkley.

Game day events to look forward to for the West Chester Golden Rams

Friday, Sept. 19 — Concert on the Quad (7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Presented by the Wells School of Music, the free outdoor concert features the Marching Band, the WCU Symphony Orchestra, and The Criterions Jazz Ensemble outside Main Hall, 720 South High Street.

Expect musical moments that connect across generations.

Saturday, Sept. 20 — Game Day: "Something for Everyone"

Farrell Stadium (855 S. New St.)

Pep Rally — 11:30 a.m. (SECC/North Campus)

High-energy set by the Pep Band, free swag and sweet treats to build the hype.

Purple Pit — Opens 12 p.m. (Students)

Live band EchoZone, food trucks and free food, games, and WCU swag. Free with Student Ram Card. Presented by Saloon 151 & Station 142.

Kids' Zone — Opens 12:30 p.m. (Inside Farrell Stadium)

Mini football field with interactive games, face painting, photos with Rammy, water ice, free swag, and more. Included with game-day entry.

Field Naming Ceremony — 1:15 p.m.

Honoring Golden Ram legends Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson nd Tom Fillippo; acknowledging the generosity of Agnes and Roger Ware for WCU's new video scoreboard.

Ram Walk — 2 p.m.