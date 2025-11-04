Man wanted for shooting 7-year-old riding in a car with her family in North Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man they say shot and injured a 7-year-old girl in North Philadelphia late last month.

Alfredo Marrero, 30, is wanted for a shooting that happened Oct. 28, 2025, on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street, police said in a news release.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the girl was on that block, in a Honda sedan with her mother, when the car was struck by multiple gunshots. The shooting occurred when the vehicle was moving down Marshall Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene last week.

Two bullets entered the vehicle, with one striking the child in the left arm, Small said.

The girl was first taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, a few blocks from the scene, and police were notified. She was then taken by ambulance to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition.

Police found six spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Police have not specified a possible motive for the shooting or whether the girl or the vehicle was the alleged shooter's intended target.

Anyone with information on Marrero's location should contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.