7-year-old shot in North Philadelphia, police say

A 7-year-old was shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Marshall Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Small said the 7-year-old was shot in the arm and was being taken to the hospital. A condition for the 7-year-old was not immediately available.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.