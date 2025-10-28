Watch CBS News
7-year-old shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 7-year-old was shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said. 

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Marshall Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Small said the 7-year-old was shot in the arm and was being taken to the hospital. A condition for the 7-year-old was not immediately available. 

So far, no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

