Alec Bohm eliminated from 2024 Home Run Derby in semifinals in swing-off vs. Teoscar Hernandez

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was knocked out of the 2024 Home Run Derby in the semifinals by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, the eventual champion, during a swing-off on Monday night.

Bohm tied Hernandez's 14 homers in the semifinals but wasn't able to eclipse the total, so the two had a swing-off to see who would face Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals. Hernandez hit two in the swing-off and Bohm had one, which eliminated him from the derby.

Bohm, who entered the contest with the longest betting odds to win the derby across multiple sportsbooks, hit the most homers in the first round with 21, which made him the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.

Bohm was cheered on by several of his Phillies teammates during the derby. Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper even had a water jug with "Wooder" taped onto it to give the Bohm in the derby.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies interacts with his teammates during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

According to MLB.com, Bohm's longest home run in the first round went 445 feet. His hardest-hit dinger had an exit velocity of 105 mph.

Bohm entered the derby with the smallest number of homers (11) amongst all contestants, which is why he had the longest odds to win the event.

But last week, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Bohm was going to do "very well" in the derby, and he was right.

Bohm will represent the Phillies and start at third base for the National League All-Star team with his teammates Bryce Harper and Trea Turner in the infield.

The Phillies sent a franchise-record eight players to the All-Star game. They'll start the second-half of the season on Friday across the state against the Pittsburgh Pirates.