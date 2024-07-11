Alec Bohm takes swing at 2024 Home Run Derby with Philadelphia Phillies' blessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Alec Bohm isn't necessarily a power hitter, yet the Phillies' third baseman will take a swing at the Home Run Derby next week. The first-time All-Star will give the derby a try, despite having the lowest number of homers (11) in the eight-man field.

Bohm has never hit more than 20 dingers in a season (accomplished the feat last year) but is slugging a career-high .824. His home run totals and slugging percentage have gone up every season since taking over the third base job for good in 2022, even though being a power hitter wasn't why he was selected to the All-Star Game.

"If he wants to do it, that's fine with me," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Thursday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I think it will be good for him. It puts him in the limelight a little bit."

Bohm being in the Home Run Derby wasn't a joking matter for Thomson, who thinks he will do quite well.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 9: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 9, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Dodgers 10-1. / Getty Images

"I know how far he can hit a ball," Thomson said. "It hasn't shown up over the course of a season, but it will. There's more game power in him. I know how far he can hit a ball and more consistently. I think there's a chance he does very well in it."

Bohm's ascendance to becoming an All-Star has been another storyline in a Phillies season full of them. His career trajectory changed after being caught on camera saying "I hate this [expletive] place" on April 11, 2022, owning up to the comments and getting a standing ovation from the Phillies faithful the next night.

"The help he got from his teammates during that time, I think that really calmed him down and made him relaxed," Thomson said. "It's really been great to watch him grow."

Bohm has hit .280 in the 386 games since, hitting 44 home runs with 239 RBIs with an OPS of .756. He has become one of the best run producers in baseball, becoming the first Phillies third baseman with 70 RBIs before the All-Star break. He leads the league with 31 doubles while hitting .294 with 11 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .824OPS.

The Phillies certainly don't care if Bohm wants to develop a power stroke in his swing next week.

Phillies injury notes

J.T. Realmuto was throwing balls to second base from the catcher's position and taking batting practice Thursday as he still is rehabbing from meniscectomy surgery on his right knee. Realmuto has been on the IL since June 11.

Realmuto will be going to Clearwater, Florida, for more rehab work during the break. Then, the Phillies will see where they are at with him.

Taijuan Walker threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will throw a bullpen or batting practice Saturday. He has been on the IL since June 23 due to right index finger inflammation.