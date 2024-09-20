Family and friends of Alaysia Smith lean on each other at celebration of life balloon release

Family and friends of Alaysia Smith hold celebration of life balloon release

Friends and family of Alaysia Smith held a celebration of life balloon release Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Her mother was emotional as they shouted her daughter's name and released balloons into the air. She was comforted by family.

They're all leaning on each other and said they are taking it one day at a time.

"I am blown away. I am amazed at the impact and all the lives that she connected with and touched," Ayla Bruce, Alaysia's mother said.

Smith was shot and killed inside a home on North Bailey Street. Investigators said other teens were inside the home and sources tell CBS News Philadelphia, that another teen mishandled a gun leading to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the gun is still missing.

"If they catch them or if they don't, my daughter is still gone," Bruce said.

"This really should have never happened. So we are trying to be there for each other," said Cheer Coordinator Frances Dixen.

The crowd gathered on Brady Field, home of the Blackhawks. Family said Smith cheered for the football team last year, loved sports, had a heart of gold and always made people laugh.

"Once you become a cheerleader, you have cheerleader sisters for life," said Dixon.

Smith's mother said she knows the cheerleading team will continue to cheer in her daughter's honor.

"They have to cheer hard for her," she said. She also has a message for other teens.

"Don't play with guns. Stay away from violence. You see anything negative, anything violent, please go the other way. It is not worth it. Dying at 13, that's not ok," she said.