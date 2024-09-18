13-year-old girl shot, killed in North Philadelphia home, police say

A 13-year-old girl has died after she was shot inside a residence Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police say.

Philadelphia police responded to a call about a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street, police said.

They found the girl with a wound in her chest. She was transported to Temple Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., according to police.

Police are actively investigating and have the scene secured. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.