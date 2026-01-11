A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni have heated exchange during Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers game

A.J. Brown and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a heated exchange on the sideline after two passes to the wide receiver in the second quarter fell incomplete, which ended Philadelphia's drive.

The second pass on third-and-9 hit Brown's fingertips, but he dropped it, and the Eagles were forced to punt vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

After the play, Sirianni and Brown were seen on the broadcast getting in each other's faces. Another clip showed Brown jawing toward Sirianni and being held back by his teammates.

Brown has never been shy to voice his frustrations with the team's offense. Earlier in the season, he went viral for his comments on Twitch with streamer Janky Rondo.

"We can't just keep slapping the Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble," Brown told reporters in November.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, and the team has mostly struggled in the 2025 season, despite bringing back nearly all their starters on offense.