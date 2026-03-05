Chicago Bears finalizing deal for DJ Moore trade to Buffalo Bills

Veteran Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore appears to be on the move.

The Chicago Bears are in discussions with the Buffalo Bills to finalize a trade that sends Moore to the AFC East, according to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Moore spent his first five NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded to the Bears during the 2022 offseason.

Moore was the veteran in a young receiving unit for the successful 2025 Bears team, and with him out of the picture, the Bears will feature more prominently the high-upside likes of Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Tight end Colston Loveland will also factor heavily into the passing game as Chicago surrounds Caleb Williams with young weapons on a similar career timeline.

During his three seasons with the Bears, Moore compiled 244 catches, 3,012 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during his tenure. His production decreased annually, though, as he and the Bears appeared destined for an eventual split. A change in scenery could help him return to the levels of success he found with the Panthers when he repeatedly crossed the 1,000-yard threshold.

The Bills are in search of a top wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen, and they will get their guy in Moore, who has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name and is just one year removed from catching 98 passes.

The Bears, meanwhile, open up cap space ahead of free agency. Moore is set to carry a $24.5 million cap number in 2026 and is under contract through 2029.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.