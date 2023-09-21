2 Philadelphia airports receive millions to upgrade taxiways, reduce emissions

2 Philadelphia airports to get millions in new federal funding

2 Philadelphia airports to get millions in new federal funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Philadelphia airports are receiving millions of dollars in new federal funding to upgrade taxiways and reduce emissions. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Airport Improvement Program.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will get about $23.7 million, while Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE) will receive around $2.8 million, four Pennsylvania Congress members said Thursday.

PHL will now have received more than $274 million and PNE nearly $8.11 million in federal funding since 2021, according to a news release.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey called PHL a "vital transit and economic gateway to the Commonwealth and the world."

"Improving taxiways and reducing emissions will make these two airports safer and more efficient," Casey said in a statement. "Safe, effective airports means a better experience for travelers and greater investment in Southeastern Pennsylvania's economy."

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said the federal funding will help modernize the airports and help the local economy.

"Modernizing our region's airport infrastructure will not only improve air travel for passengers – it will better position our local economies for success within an increasingly competitive global economy," said Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district.

"I am proud to bring this federal funding back to Northeast Philadelphia and the jobs that come with it," said U.S. Rep. Brendon Boyle. "Northeast Philadelphia Airport plays a vital role in generating more than 3,100 jobs right here in our community. I'll never stop fighting for the resources we need from Washington."

