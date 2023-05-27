Veterans take to the skies with Dream Flights in Philadelphia

Veterans taking to the skies with Dream Flights in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Memorial Day weekend begins, a group of veterans out of Philadelphia are taking to the skies.

On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, it's a morning of firsts for many of the veterans from the Philadelphia Protestant Home standing on the tarmac at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

For Carol Drummond, it'll be the first time she's flown in a World War II biplane.

The experience is a part of Dream Flights, a nonprofit focused on giving back to those who gave to our county one take-off at a time.

"We provide flights in these World War II biplanes to veterans that live in retirement centers, assisted living centers and nursing homes all over the U.S.," Darryl Fisher said.

Drummond, who's originally from the Frankford section of the city, served in the Army National Guard for 25 years before retiring in 2003.

"I started in the 108th Combat Support Hospital and I retired medical command from Indiantown Gap," Drummond said. "I'm an Army nurse."

The 80-year-old was the first of the group to take to the skies. Her pilot is Dream Flight's founder Fisher.

"We're honoring people who gave us our freedom and to be able to share this with them at this point of their life is amazing," Fisher said.

After getting strapped in, it was time to take to the skies.

"Looking at our beautiful city was just rewarding," Drummond said.

The grandmother of two says the experience means even more ahead of Memorial Day. A time to honor those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.

"It gives you just an extra boost knowing that all the years you put in, that somebody is saying thank you," Drummond said.

It may have only been 15 minutes in the air but without question, Drummond says it was an experience of a lifetime.

"Great! Wonderful! Drummond said. "Best thing of my life."