Philadelphia International Airport ranked last in overall large airport survey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is facing another L this year.

According to a Satisfaction Survey by J.D. Power, Philadelphia International Airport was ranked last in the large airports category.

There were six main factors the study considered: terminal facilities, airport arrivals/departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in or baggage check and of course, food/beverage and retail.

Tampa International Airport took the top spot for J.D. Power's best airports.

Second place went to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. Third place went to Salt Lake City International in Utah.