John Fetterman says he'll wear a suit if Republicans avoid a government shutdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Jawn" Fetterman has spoken.

After the Senate quietly changed its dress code to allow the Pennsylvania senator to wear shorts and a hoodie, John Fetterman is offering to adhere to tradition after all - for a price.

He said as much in a colorful statement sent to the media on Wednesday.

"If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week," Fetterman said in a press statement issued Wednesday.

Bills to avert a government shutdown have stalled in the House, as Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy works to wrangle members of his party to some kind of agreement.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 2:05 PM

