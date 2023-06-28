Watch CBS News
New bill could make Pennsylvania yearly emissions tests a thing of the past for some drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CNN) -- There's a new plan in Harrisburg that could get rid of yearly emissions testing for some Pennsylvania drivers.

The state senate passed a bill that would exempt cars fewer than five years old from annual emissions tests. That's because those cars are already inspected as they come off the lot and rarely fail the test. However, yearly safety inspections would still be required.

Currently, 25 counties in the commonwealth require vehicle emissions testing every year to improve air quality to combat pollution.

The bill has bipartisan support. 

