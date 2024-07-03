Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph riding out Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica: "Pray for us"

As Hurricane Beryl aims for Jamaica, Philadelphians concerned for loved ones on the island

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is riding out Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica as the major Category 4 storm barrels toward the Caribbean island Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the "Abbott Elementary" star said it was "very calm" and that the sea looked like glass earlier in the day.

"We had to take in all of the outside furniture because you know, those things take flight," Ralph said to the camera.

"I just wanted to say to everybody, please stay inside... stay off the road in Kingston. I hope you've put oil in your lamp and are taking extra care."

Ralph is married to Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who represents part of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. According to his office, Hughes is currently in Harrisburg working to finalize the state budget deal but "is in regular contact with his wife and family."

"Pray for us as you pray for others," Ralph wrote in her post.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl "is forecast to pass near or over Jamaica" Wednesday afternoon before passing near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight or early tomorrow. On Friday, the storm will move over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

The projected path of Hurricane Beryl. July 2, 2024. NOAA

The storm, expected to hit Jamaica as a Category 4, at times strengthened to a Category 5 after becoming the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

People living in Philadelphia said their loved ones on the island are concerned about flooding, and haven't forgotten the devastation from Hurricane Gilbert in September 1988.

"That was very chaotic," said John Parboosingh, who moved to Philadelphia 15 years ago but has a brother living in Portmore, Jamaica, less than 10 miles from Kingston. "I don't think I'd ever want to live through a hurricane again because of that. The roof was like someone unscrewed it on all four sides. I was in my bed while the rain and everything was coming in."

The airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica closed Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. in anticipation of Beryl and will remain closed on July 3. As of Wednesday morning. American Airlines' direct flights to and from Montego Bay and Philadelphia International Airport are scheduled to take off on time on Thursday, July 4.

Ralph plays the experienced Philadelphia teacher Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary."