As Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica, Philadelphians worry about relatives on the island

Philadelphians with friends and family in Jamaica check in ahead of Hurricane Beryl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Parboosingh's brother lives in Portmore, Jamaica, less than 10 miles from Kingston, where Hurricane Beryl is expected to make catastrophic landfall Wednesday afternoon.

"They're worried about the flooding," Parboosingh said.

Jamaica's honorary consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, received a briefing from the prime minister Tuesday.

"Every Jamaican in the United States, Canada, and UK are actively watching this storm," Chaplin said.

The Jamaican government is taking proactive steps to ensure residents' and tourists' safety, he said.

"The airports in Montego Bay will close at 11:59 p.m. tonight and the airport in Kingston will close at 10 p.m. tonight," Chaplin said. "We are taking the necessary steps and we're urging citizens to be careful. And to be aware of where they are. Certainly, anyone living in a low-lying area should evacuate."

Parboosingh moved to Philadelphia 15 years ago. He vividly remembers the devastation caused by Hurricane Gilbert, one of the most intense tropical cyclones to strike the region, in September 1988.

"That was very chaotic," he said. "I don't think I'd ever want to live through a hurricane again because of that. The roof was like someone unscrewed it on all four sides. I was in my bed while the rain and everything was coming in."

"If you look at the tracks of Gilbert and this Hurricane Beryl, you'll notice the tracks are very similar and the intensity are similar," Chaplin said.

As residents stock up on groceries and water, they're hoping the storm turns out to be less severe than anticipated.