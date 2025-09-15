Phillies nominate Aaron Nola for 2025 Roberto Clemente Award. Here's how you can cast your vote

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaon Nola is in the running for a prestigious award for his work off the field.

Nola is the Phillies' 2025 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropy and community involvement.

The annual award is presented to "the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Nola, who was recognized as an MLB All-Star in 2018 and has spent his professional career playing in Philadelphia, is being acknowledged for supporting a variety of causes, including the nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue.

The nonprofit organization advocates for veterans and service members looking to improve their physical or mental health. Throughout his career, the Phillies pitcher and his wife, Hunter, have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for veteran health and wellness.

Nola is also being recognized for his commitment to raising ALS awareness. The Phillies pitcher's fundraising efforts continued here as he has helped raise $250,000 for research about the neuromuscular disease.

The 32-year-old is also an ambassador for the Phans Feeding Families initiative, which aims to end hunger in the Philadelphia area.

Baseball fans can visit the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award website to cast their vote for the player they believe should be this year's recipient. Those looking to support Nola and the Phillies can cast their vote online and read more about his community service work.