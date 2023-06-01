90 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Friday due to extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's beginning to feel like summer in Philadelphia and the school district is feeling the heat.

With temperatures forecasted to be above 90 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service, the School District of Philadelphia has decided to implement its "extreme heat protocol." The extreme heat protocol applies to 90 schools in the district that are in need of air conditioning or need electrical system upgrades, according to officials.

In anticipation of the potential for extreme heat, the district will dismiss the school day two hours early at dozens of schools.

The district is also reminding families to keep their children hydrated, and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure to wear sunscreen during extreme heat and the summer months.

Below is a full list of schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical systems upgrades in the School District of Philadelphia:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest

Arthur, Chester

Bache - Martin

Barton, Clara

Blaine, James

Blankenburg, Rudolph

Bregy, Amadee

Brown, Henry A.

Bryant, William

Building 21 @ Kinsey

Casarez, Gloria

Castor Gardens

Catharine, Joseph

Central HS

Comegys, Benjamin

Comly, Watson

Cooke, Jay

Crossan, Kennedy

Day, Anna

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Emlen, Eleanor

Fell, D Newlin

Finletter, Thomas

Fitler, Edwin

Fitzpatrick, Aloysius

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Furness, Horace

Gideon, Edward

Girard Academic Music

Girard, Stephen

Girls HS

Greenberg, Joseph

Harding, Warren

Harrington, Avery

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Holme, Thomas

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Kenderton

Kirkbride, Elizabeth

Lamberton, Robert

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche, William

Logan, James

Lowell, James

Ludlow, James

Marshall, John

McCloskey, John

McClure, Alexander

McMichael, Morton

Meredith, William

Mifflin, Thomas

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

Morris, Robert

Morrison, Andrew

Nebinger, George

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex

Overbrook Elementary

Parkway West

Patterson, John

Penn Treaty

Pennypacker, Samuel

Rhawnhurst

Roosevelt, Theodore

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George

Sheppard, Issac

South Philadelphia HS

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert

Sullivan, James

Taggart, John

Tilden, William

The U School

Wagner, General Louis

Waring, Laura

Washington, George HS

Washington, Martha

Ziegler, William

For more tips and resources on how to keep kids safe when temperatures soar, visit healthychildren.org.