90 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Friday due to extreme heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's beginning to feel like summer in Philadelphia and the school district is feeling the heat.
With temperatures forecasted to be above 90 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service, the School District of Philadelphia has decided to implement its "extreme heat protocol." The extreme heat protocol applies to 90 schools in the district that are in need of air conditioning or need electrical system upgrades, according to officials.
In anticipation of the potential for extreme heat, the district will dismiss the school day two hours early at dozens of schools.
The district is also reminding families to keep their children hydrated, and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure to wear sunscreen during extreme heat and the summer months.
Below is a full list of schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical systems upgrades in the School District of Philadelphia:
- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Arthur, Chester
- Bache - Martin
- Barton, Clara
- Blaine, James
- Blankenburg, Rudolph
- Bregy, Amadee
- Brown, Henry A.
- Bryant, William
- Building 21 @ Kinsey
- Casarez, Gloria
- Castor Gardens
- Catharine, Joseph
- Central HS
- Comegys, Benjamin
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, Jay
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Day, Anna
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Finletter, Thomas
- Fitler, Edwin
- Fitzpatrick, Aloysius
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Furness, Horace
- Gideon, Edward
- Girard Academic Music
- Girard, Stephen
- Girls HS
- Greenberg, Joseph
- Harding, Warren
- Harrington, Avery
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Holme, Thomas
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Kenderton
- Kirkbride, Elizabeth
- Lamberton, Robert
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche, William
- Logan, James
- Lowell, James
- Ludlow, James
- Marshall, John
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, Alexander
- McMichael, Morton
- Meredith, William
- Mifflin, Thomas
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- Morris, Robert
- Morrison, Andrew
- Nebinger, George
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
- Overbrook Elementary
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Penn Treaty
- Pennypacker, Samuel
- Rhawnhurst
- Roosevelt, Theodore
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Philadelphia HS
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Taggart, John
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, General Louis
- Waring, Laura
- Washington, George HS
- Washington, Martha
- Ziegler, William
For more tips and resources on how to keep kids safe when temperatures soar, visit healthychildren.org.
