NEXT Weather: Temps reaching middle 80s as June kicks off

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're kicking off the start of meteorological summer with a warm day.

Early Thursday morning, visibility was low due to fog and smoky haze from wildfires. A low cloud deck pushed west toward Philadelphia and hung around.

By mid-morning Thursday, the cloud cover will begin to clear and make way for plenty of afternoon sunshine as temperatures for the first day of Meteorological Summer climb into the middle 80s.

It will be even warmer in the Lehigh Valley, but about 15 degrees cooler at the Jersey Shore, where skies are clearer.

We continue to see hazy skies as smoke continues to stream across our skies as we head throughout Wednesday. This smoke, which is mostly suspended several thousand miles above the ground, comes from the Tantallon wildfire burning outside Halifax in the Nova Scotia province of Canada.

While most of the smoke will remain above the ground, some of the smoke particles could mix down to the surface and produce poor air quality in some locations.

CBS News Philadelphia

We have all the details on the path of the wildfire smoke and when it will clear out from the Philadelphia region. Smoke from a New Jersey wildfire is also leading to an air quality alert in Delaware.

The warmth will then continue to build into Friday with high temperatures expected to peak in the low 90s for the first time this year.

We closed out the month of May as the driest May on record in our region.

Our best chance at breaking this dry streak comes Saturday night when a low front comes down from Canada and could bring a few showers.

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast