49ers trade for Eagles DL Bryce Huff now official, teams announce

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have officially completed a trade sending Eagles defensive lineman Bryce Huff to the Niners for a mid-round draft pick in next year's draft, the teams announced Monday.

ESPN first reported on Friday that the teams were finalizing the deal after the pass rusher restructured his contract with the Eagles. Huff was set to make $17 million in guaranteed money this season, with Philadelphia agreeing to pay $9.05 million and the 49ers paying the remaining $7.95 million, according to ESPN.

The deal is contingent on Huff passing a physical, the 49ers said.

Bryce Huff #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The move reunites Huff with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was his head coach when Huff had his most productive season as a member of the New York Jets in 2023. Huff gives San Francisco another edge rusher to complement star defensive end Nick Bosa.

During Huff's standout season, he recorded 10 quarterback sacks along with 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The next season, Philadelphia signed Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, but Huff was not able to approach 2023's success, registering only 2 1/2 sacks and 23 pressures last season for the Eagles. Huff also missed five games with a wrist injury and was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

Bryce Huff #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes the passer against Andrew Wylie #71 of the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 49ers were looking to beef up their defensive line after a roster overhaul that saw the team releasing Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, and Maliek Collins. In the 2025 NFL Draft last month, San Francisco drafted Mykel Williams with their first pick (11th overall), while Yetur Gross-Matos is the only other pass rusher on the roster with extensive experience.