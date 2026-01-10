Woman in custody after allegedly stabbing 2 people at West Philadelphia SEPTA station, officials say

A suspect is in custody after she allegedly stabbed two people at a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia Saturday night, officials said.

A woman stabbed a man and a woman at the 40th Street L train station around 7:30 p.m., a spokesperson for SEPTA said. Police said the suspect stabbed the man as he entered the station and then stabbed the woman on the eastbound platform after a confrontation.

The woman who was stabbed is in stable condition, and the man is in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Some trains bypassed the station in both directions, but normal service has resumed, according to SEPTA.