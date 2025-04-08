3 University of Pennsylvania students have had their visas revoked, school says

The University of Pennsylvania said three international students studying in the U.S. on school-sponsored visas had their immigration status terminated by the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement, the Philadelphia college said the students had Penn-sponsored visas and received a notification from DHS that their immigration status was deactivated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS.

Penn said it doesn't appear that the terminations are connected to on-campus protests in 2024 but are related to what it called "immigrations status violations."

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the government had the right to revoke hundreds of visas for students who participated in campus protests. In 2024, protests were organized at colleges across the country in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. A lawsuit arguing the detention of noncitizen students and faculty violates the First Amendment was filed in March by labor unions representing university professors.

"This is an extremely unsettling time for international students and scholars at Penn and in the United States," Penn said. "Know that we will make every effort to provide you with timely guidance about recent immigration policy changes."

Earlier this month, a Temple University student had her visa revoked by the Department of State. According to President John Fry, the school informed the student of their change in visa status, and the student opted to return home.

Penn added that while school officials are "aware of reports of encounters with ICE agents locally in Philadelphia and additional visa revocations," it doesn't appear that ICE agents were on campus in connection with the three students who had their visas terminated.