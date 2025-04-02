Temple University student's visa revoked by Trump administration, TU president says

A Temple University student had their visa revoked by the Department of State, according to a letter President John Fry sent to the university's community.

Fry said that at this time, only one student had their student visa revoked by the State Department. It comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that 300 student visas were revoked, claiming "we have a right" to rescind visas of students who participate in campus protests. The Trump administration's crackdown on students with visas and green cards has raised legal questions about due process and the First Amendment.

It's not known if the Temple University student participated in any campus protests.

"The allegations supporting the revocation are unknown at this time," Fry wrote.

According to Fry, the university informed the student of their change in visa status, and the student opted to return home. Fry said the university has helped provide legal counsel to the student and has spoken with officials from their home country.

"I recognize that news like this is deeply alarming. This is true for all Temple students, faculty and staff, but it is especially true for international members of our community," Fry wrote. "Please know our international students, faculty and staff are valued members of our community, and we are committed to doing all we lawfully can to assist in circumstances like this."

Fry said there have been no reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection agents on campus. The university has a protocol in place for what employees, students, or clinical patients should do if they come across ICE agents.

According to the university, ICE agents are permitted in public spaces on campus but must have a warrant for private areas. ICE agents should also be directed to University Counsel, and any employee who receives a warrant, court order, or subpoena should send it to the Office of University Counsel.

"With the foregoing in mind and after making appropriate requests, university officials should not interfere with the activities of ICE or any law enforcement officer," Fry wrote in a previous message posted online.

Temple will continue to review records to monitor status changes, Fry said.

Fry said Temple's International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) has resources available for international students. Appointments can be set up online, or students can contact the department directly at globalengagement@temple.edu or by calling 215-204-9570.

This is a developing story and will be updated.