Artisans, shoppers gather for 2nd Street Festival in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood

Thousands of people gathered in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood on Sunday for the 15th annual 2nd Street Festival.

The event stretched across 14 blocks of North 2nd Street, from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street, and featured nearly 200 vendors, including 20 food trucks, more than 100 shopping vendors, and 60 local artists and crafters. Two stages hosted live music performances from local acts throughout the day.

Artist Yetha Buckley participated in the festival with a booth showcasing her paper floral artwork and acrylic pour paintings, part of her business called Precisely Embellished. Buckley said her goal is to help people pause and reflect through her art.

"When I see people walk up, for a second like nothing else mattered, you were at peace in the moment of looking at this artwork," Buckley said. "You have that moment when you like lean in, and you almost escape the world for a second."

Nearby, fashion designer Quinn Caroline displayed a new spring-summer collection from her custom clothing line, which she produces at her studio in Media, Pennsylvania.

"We're doing a made-to-order model and make sure that the customer is getting the exact color they want, the exact fit they want, and an outfit that they can really have forever," she said.

Camille Escobedo, owner of Ojo Del Tigre Designs, sold handmade jewelry and home décor items inspired by Philadelphia culture.

"They take about 45 minutes each to make, so they are quite the labor of love," Escobedo said.

Escobedo said one of her recurring design inspirations is Gritty.

"Gritty does have the independent spirit that Philadelphia has," she said. "And because of that, I am just continuously inspired by the wackiness, the irreverence, everything that Gritty represents as far as being fun and sassy."

Paige Wysckynski, a festival attendee, visited Escobedo's booth and made a purchase.

"We bought this little Phillie Phanatic hanging decoration for my aunt who loves Philadelphia," Wysckynski said.

Other attendees came to enjoy food and drink. Giovanni Gomez attended the festival with his partner and their three-month-old baby.

"It brings the community together. I love it so much to see everybody out here, representing Philly, representing brotherly love," Gomez said. "Just relax, enjoy family time. Enjoy just the moment in general."