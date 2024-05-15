Way-too-early predictions for Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular season schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back in 2024 after a disappointing end to the 2023 season that resulted in coordinators getting fired and an ugly playoff exit.

On Wednesday night, the NFL released the schedule for the 2024 regular season, and Philadelphia's includes several prime-time games with enticing matchups. Here are way too early predictions for every game on the Eagles' 2024 regular season schedule.

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers in Brazil

The Eagles will open the season in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Packers, who had a nice run in the playoffs last season with quarterback Jordan Love leading the way.

The Birds will have two new coordinators — Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore — coaching in their first game with the Birds against an up-and-coming Green Bay squad. It'll be close, but the Birds lose the season opener.

Prediction: Packers 28, Eagles 24

Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons

For the third straight season, the Eagles will open the season facing a team led by Kirk Cousins at quarterback in prime time. The Birds will bounce back this week.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 at New Orleans Saints

For the first time ever, Eagles wideout Devonta Smith will be able to play in his home state of Louisiana in the NFL. Smith will have a big game in Week 3 for the Birds over the Saints.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Saints 10

Week 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles will head south to Florida for a rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. This time, the Eagles will get revenge.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Buccaneers 14

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's defense, led by former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, will be a nice litmus test for Philadelphia's offense with Moore calling the shots.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Browns 20

Week 7 at New York Giants

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley might score three touchdowns against his former team in their first match-up.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Giants 10

Week 8 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8 against the Bengals will be Philadelphia's toughest matchup early in the season after the opener against the Packers. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow will be in sync all game in a tough afternoon for Philadelphia's defense.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Eagles 24

Week 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles will welcome former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field after they beat him in 2022. This game will have a similar result under the lights of Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Jaguars 27

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Head coaches Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars (L) and Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speak at Lincoln Financial Field on October 2, 2022 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys didn't do much this offseason to improve their roster, but they're still a tough team to beat, especially in their home stadium.

Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

Week 11 vs. Washington Commanders

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner, is a talented prospect but Fangio will have him seeing ghosts at the Linc.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 14

Week 12 at Los Angeles Rams

The Eagles played the Rams in SoFi Stadium last year and came away with an impressive win, but this season it won't be the same result.

Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 20

Week 13 at Baltimore Ravens

The Eagles will travel down I-95 in December to face the Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in what will likely be their toughest game of the season. But, in a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL, the Birds escape with a win thanks to how Fangio game-planned against Jackson.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Ravens 17

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs onto the field prior to the start of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. Getty Images

Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

After the toughest stretch of the season, the Eagles won't have a hard time dismantling the Panthers — one of the worst teams in the NFL — in front of a raucous home crowd.

Prediction: Eagles 42, Panthers 10

Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are always competitive, but they simply don't have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the Eagles, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Steelers 17

Week 16 at Commanders

Like they always do, Eagles fans will take over FedEx Field as the Birds pummel the Commanders. It will be like a home game.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 7

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with A.J. Brown #11 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedEx Field on Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Week 17 vs. Cowboys

First place in the NFC East could be on the line when the Eagles and Cowboys meet at the Linc in Week 17. After Dallas won the division last season, it'll be Philly's turn to continue the trend of no repeat winner since 2004.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 18 vs. Giants

The Eagles have already locked up the division, but will need another win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC over the San Francisco 49ers. Against his former team, Barkley has another monster game and the Eagles' starters are able to rest for most of the game.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 10

Eagles' final record: 13-4